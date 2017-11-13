Section: News News

A Kincardine Twp. man is facing a slew of criminal charges following an incident in Greenock Twp. Oct. 25.

At 9:23 p.m., a South-Bruce OPP officer on patrol noticed a black pick-up truck quickly turn onto Gamble Road in Greenock Twp. When police located the truck, the driver was no longer with the vehicle.

Members of the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Unit, Community Street Crimes Unit and South-Bruce OPP Crime Unit members assisted with a search for the driver.

Finally, at 1:41 a.m., the driver was located and arrested without incident. A 28-year-old man was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of mischief, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for Oct. 26. At that bail hearing, the man was granted bail with certain conditions.

Police ask anyone with additional information contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.