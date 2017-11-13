Section: News News

Police are looking for the driver of a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck after a hit-and-run Saturday along Lake Range Drive, Huron Twp.

Police were contacted after a vehicle struck a pedestrian just after noon on Oct. 28. The OPP originally said the incident happened just after midnight, but corrected the time of the incident today (Wednesday). Officers arrived to learn a man had been jogging along the shoulder of the road when he was struck by a side view mirror extender on a white Ford F-150.

The man was assessed for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The South-Bruce OPP requests anyone with information call police at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.