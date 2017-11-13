Section: News News

The South-Bruce OPP asked residents to watch for scams after two successful ones were pulled off in Kincardine recently.

Both scams involved a phone call from a "lawyer" wanting gift cards to pay fines incurred by car crashes. Unfortunately, both scams were successful and the criminal netted more than $10,000 from these two phone calls.

Modern, tech-savvy scammers can create very convincing scams. They won't hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company in an effort to gain your trust and trick you into paying them. Police urge you to be cautious with unsolicited e-mails, phone calls, letters and even visitors at your door. Be certain who you are dealing with before you ever consider sending money or sharing personal information.

There is no magic in preventing fraud. If something seems to good to be true, it likely is and you can't win a lottery you didn't enter.