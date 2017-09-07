Section: News News

A 26-year-old woman was airlifted to London with serious, life-altering injuries last Monday, Aug. 28.

At about 1 p.m., South-Bruce OPP, along with Bruce County Paramedic Services, responded to reports of a motor vehilce collision involving a pedestrian on Concession 2 SDR in the Municipality of Brockton.

Investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pick-up truck hauling an enclosed farm trailer was travelling east on Concession 2 when a pedestrian entered the travelled portion of the roadway and into the path of the vehicle.

The female pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and then air lifted to London. There has been no update on her status.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Mildmay, was not injured. He has been deemed not at fault in the collision and no charges will be laid.