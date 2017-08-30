Section: News News

Residents of a home on Kennard Crescent escaped unharmed from a fire early Friday morning.

According to Municipality of Kincardine Fire Chief Kent Padfield, firefighters from the Kincardine and Tiverton stations were dispatched to 585 Kennard Cres. Just after 3 a.m. after receiving a call that the house was on fire. Bruce County paramedics, Westario Power and the South Bruce OPP also responded.

All six occupants in the home were able to get out unharmed. Padfield said firefighters were on the scene for three hours and were able to bring the blaze under control.

“Firefighters searched the house in heavy smoke conditions and found a fire in the basement,” he said in a report. “The fire was quickly brought under control but not before causing significant damage to the basement and smoke damage to the remainder of the house.”

The cost of the damage is estimated to be $100,000. The fire is not considered suspicious and is being investigated by Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services.

“Working smoke alarms are imperative to protect your family when a fire starts,” Padfield said. “If you do not have working smoke alarms, you risk not waking up when a fire happens. Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services asks you to check to make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level and outside adjacent bedrooms.”

Amanda Saxton, speaking on behalf of the McGinn family, said the family is incredibly thankful for all the support from the community so far. Saxton said a trust account has been set up at TD Bank to help the McGinn’s recover. Contributions can be made at any TD branch to Branch #2690, account #6300774. E-transfers, can be sent to amandasaxton@hotmail.com. For morei nformation, contact that same e-mail.