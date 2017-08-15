Boat club fundraising for numerous improvements

By Barb McKay

The Point Clark Boat Club is undertaking a major project to renovate and improve the Point Clark harbour.

Representatives from the club attended last Wednesday’s township council meeting to ask council for financial assistance to complete the project. Paul Grominsky, president of the boat club, submitted a letter to the township outlining the work that need to be done. He said as a Point Clark storm sewer empties into the harbour it has created a need for major repairs to the steel wall around the storm pipe. The cost to dredge the area and repair the walls is estimated between $10,000 and $15,000.

The Point Clark Boat Club would also like to add new docks for renters and club members; new fencing around the harbour to make it safer; solar lighting on all the posts of the new fences; halogen lighting on poles around the harbour; safety cameras; a four-foot-wide walkway around the pier for children, seniors and those with physical disabilities; park benches along the front of the harbour and the pier; shade trees; a gazebo on the north mouth of the pier; grading and a grass area around the launch area and pier; and signage boards for community events and announcements.

The club has set a fundraising goal of $150,000 to undertake the project next year and has requested a grant of $50,000 from the township. During last week’s meeting council agreed to provide $10,000 this year for the harbour dredging and wall repairs. It will allocate $40,000 next year towards the rest of the improvements.

Huron-Kinloss Deputy Clerk Joanna Mallott said now that the Point Clark Lighthouse is once again open to visitors following a major restoration there is more traffic to the community.

“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “There’s a pretty extensive list of things that they (club) want to get done.”

The Point Clark Boat Club plans to explore grant opportunities and will be organizing fundraising events and initiatives, including a draw for an ATV.