Kincardine’s water treatment plant is back in service after it was taken offline for a short time earlier this week.

Municipality of Kincardine Public Works Director Adam Weishar issued a public notice on Sunday that the municipality was experiencing issues with its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for the Kincardine water supply and had temporarily switched over to the Huron-Kinloss water supply. Residents were asked to conserve water while Kincardine accessed water from the neighbouring township.

Water supply was restored to the Kincardine water treatment plant shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday. Weishar said that there was no health risk as a result of the issue.