By Josh Howald

The Municipality of Kincardine will unveil a Sports Wall of Fame Friday night at the Davidson Centre.

A banquet is being held at the Davidson Centre to unveil the Wall of Fame and induct the wall's original members. A social is planned for 5:30 p.m., with a meal to follow at 6:30 p.m., speeches at 7:30 p.m. followed by the unveiling of the Wall.

Living members to be inducted have been invited to attend the banquet, and while not all will be able to attend, several will be there for the event.

One team, five builders and 14 athletes will be introduced as members of the Wall of Fame Friday night. In addition, there are several people who were on the Davidson Centre's original Wall of Fame that will be moved to the new wall and will be part of the 2017 induction ceremonies.

The new Wall of Fame will be located on the wall between the arena gallery and the old seniors room, upstairs at the Davidson Centre.

Brent Armstrong, Sean McKegney, Tyler Murray, Kevin Pollock, Travis Riggin and Jordan Willis will all be part of the new Wall of Fame, as well as deceased members Tom Wilson, Dennis Riggin and Mark Harris.

Staff developed specific criteria for athletes and supporters to be included on the Sports Wall of Fame. Individual athletes must have excelled in at least one discipline with distinction and competed at a provincial, national or international level.

A team, to qualify, must have won a recognizable provincial, national or international championship or have made a significant and unique contribution to the history or heritage of the sport in Kincardine.

Builders can be individuals or organizations in the municipality that support local sports teams or groups. Active builders can be nominated if they have at least 30 years of service. Those no longer active must have had at least 15 years of service and have been inactive for at least five years.

After this year's large induction ceremonies, getting on the Wall of Fame will get more difficult. No more than five inductions will happen each year. Nominations will be accepted by the municipality throughout the year, and submissions must be entered before April 1 each year to be considered. An induction ceremony will become an annual event, with the banquet being held on the first Saturday of each June.

Watch next week's Kincardine Independent for all the details from Friday night's ceremony, as well as a full listing of the original members of the Sports Wall of Fame.