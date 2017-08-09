Section: News News

There were no impacts as a result of a water leak at the Bruce A generating station, according to a Bruce Power statement.

Last Wednesday, with Unit 3 in a planned shutdown, crews encountered an issue with a pump as they aligned the unit for an inspection program. As a result, a quantity of water leaked in the area of the pump and was contained within a diked area immediately adjacent to the pump, as designed.

“This area is in place to collect leakage if it occurs,” Bruce Power spokesperson John Peevers said in a statement. “Crews have cleaned up the water and there are no impacts to staff, the public or the environment.”

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission was notified of the incident. Bruce A Units 1, 2 and 4 and the four Bruce B units continue to provide electricity to the Ontario grid.