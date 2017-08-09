Section: News News

The July unemployment rate for region Bruce, Grey, Huron and Perth region has hit its lowest level since 2001, dropping to a record-low 2.9 per cent.

The Four County Labour Market Planning Board released its report for July, which uses data from the latest Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey. The decrease of the unemployment rate, the board reported, was mostly due to a notable gain in employment. At the same time, the unemployment rate in Ontario increased by 0.2 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Employment in the Stratford-Bruce Peninsula region edged up 3,200 in July as notable gains in both full-time (up 1,500 jobs) and part-time employment (up 1,700 jobs) were seen.

Employment increased in the region’s goods-producing sector by 1,500 in July 2017. Gains in the manufacturing (up 2,000) and construction (up 900) outweighed losses in other areas such as forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, oil and gas (down 500) and agriculture (down 500).

In July, employment in the region’s services-producing sector grew by 1,700 jobs. Growth was strongest in wholesale and retail trade (up 1,600), Business, building and other support services (up 1,300), Information, culture and recreation (up 1,300), and health care and social assistance (up 1,200). In contrast, fewer people worked in accommodation and food services (down 1,600) and finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing (down 800).

“It is definitely a good news story when we look at the number or people in the labour pool and we see it is growing,” Gemma Mendez-Smith, executive director of the Four County Labour Market Planning Board said in a media statement. “In July there were 2300 more people in the labour force which is positive as we continue to see opportunities across the region.”

Kinectrics has purchased a 37,000-square-foot facility near Tiverton and nine acres of industrial property in Teeswater with plans to create 50 jobs in the region over the next several years.

Favourable employment news also includes the creation of 45 to 50 jobs at a new Tim Hortons in Hanover. This is Hanover’s second Tim Hortonsand it will open by September or earlier. Exceldor Food Ltd. is hiring 25 full-time production workers at its poultry processing plant in Hanover. In addition to full-time positions, temporary jobs are also available for those seeking short-term employment or who may be returning to school in the fall.