By Barb McKay

The Kincardine lighthouse will be off limits to the public later this month while restoration work is being completed.

The lighthouse will be closed from Aug. 14 to Nov. 3. The work includes repairs to and repainting of the lantern and flat roof and work to the existing siding and windows. The work has been approved by Heritage Kincardine.

The Municipality of Kincardine will receive funding from the federal government’s Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program covering up to 33 per cent of the cost of the project. The municipality budgeted $460,000 for the work and so expect to receive $146,667 in government funding.

The project was put out to tender earlier this year with a deadline of July 12 and the municipality received four bids ranging in price from $297,901 to $619,002. The contract was awarded to the lowest bidder – Phoenix Restoration in Whitby.

A 1.8 metre high security fence will be erected, along with lockable gates, to keep the public out during the construction period. Boats taken out for winter storage that are placed along the north end of the harbour near the lighthouse will be moved farther west closer to the Harbour Street condominiums due to the scaffolding that will be in place.

Mayor Anne Eadie inquired if the lower cost of the contract would result in any savings for the municipality. Building and planning director Michele Barr said that the engineering fees were not included in the quote, so it is unclear how much the project could come in under budget. As well, if the cost is lower than what was budgeted the federal grant portion will be lower.

“We were surprised by the tendered amount, so we are hopeful,” Barr said.