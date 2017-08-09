Section: News News

One hundred post-secondary students from Bruce, Grey and Huron counties received their $500 Bruce Power scholarship on Friday morning.

The company, which launched its scholarship program in 2011, presented the students with their scholarship at a breakfast today at the Bruce Power Visitors’ Centre.

“Yet again, there was an unbelievable amount of talent found in the over-300 applications we received,” said Chris Mercanti, Section Manager, Community and Indigenous Relations. “Every dollar counts when you’re pursuing post-secondary education, so we’re proud to play even a small role in the success of these local students. We wish them well in their studies and hope to someday see them working in our communities or on the Bruce site.”

The selection committee was comprised of numerous Bruce Power employees from a variety of departments and levels. The applications were reviewed with system-generated reference numbers to remove any name, location or other potential biases, and all personal information was removed to ensure anonymity.

Bruce Power also recently awarded $20,000 to 10 students from the Saugeen and NawashUnceded First Nations, through the Indigenous Scholarship for Post-secondary Education Beyond-First Year.