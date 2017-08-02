Section: News News

By Josh Howald

Every weekend in Kincardine seems to be a busy one, but the upcoming long weekend is jam packed full of activities.

Summer is officially in full swing, and the perfect weather has brought visitors in droves. Those looking for something to do this weekend won't be disappointed.

Friday will mark the second Drift In Cruise Night of the summer in downtown Kincardine. The main street will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as people show off, and admire, classic and/or unique automobiles.

Saturday, the Ontario SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding) Series continues at 11 a.m. at Station Beach.

The world famous Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band will draw a huge crowd as they perform their weekly Saturday night march down Queen Street and back to Victoria Park. As always, the band will start the march at 8 p.m.

The pipes will be warming up a crowd for the main event of the weekend. Canadian rocker David Wilcox will perform Saturday night at Reunion Park (Station Beach). The concert is being held as a kick-off party for the 2018 Kincardine Old Boys and Girls Reunion. The doors open at 7 p.m., with some local opening acts including Neon Attix, taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available online at www.ticketscene.ca or at the Kincardine Tourism office. The beach dance is expected to sell out.

To shake off the hangover, you can head downtown on Sunday for the Kincardine Summer Street Market. Live entertainment and special sales will close the downtown core from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday afternoon also marks the first free performance of the Kincardine Summer Music Festival's summer concert series. The music begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, and will continue daily at 4 p.m. for the following 13 days.