Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The popular Point Clark Lighthouse Festival will have plenty to offer in the way of great entertainment this year.

The annual festival kicks off on Aug. 11 with a sunset dinner and gala at the base of the Point Clark Lighthouse. A delectable dinner of top sirloin with horseradish peppercorn gravy and smoked cheddar stuffed chicken breast, summer strawberry salad and other dishes will be provided by Burke’s Catering, along with Jackson Triggs wines and craft beer from Cowbell brewery.

The evening will be topped off with an interactive performance by HAWK Theatre of an original production – The Great Huron-Kinloss Debate. Actors will passionately take on topics related to the township and urge gala guests to take their side.

“It’s a historical debate based on the township and its history,” said township project co-ordinatorKelly Lush. “It will be a funny little skit.”

Following the ‘debate’, rising local star Serena Rutledge will perform. There will also be guided tours of the lighthouse.

The gala will be held from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $50 and are available at the Huron-Kinloss Township office in Ripley, the Point Clark Lighthouse and Lucknow tourism office.

The fun continues on Saturday afternoon with the 27th annual classic car show and the popular corn roast and barbeque, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with entertainment by Studio C. The event will take place rain or shine and run until 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and proceeds go to support the Point Clark Lighthouse.