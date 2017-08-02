Section: News News

By Barb McKay

What could be better than practicing yoga in front of Lake Huron as the sun rises and afterwards enjoying a sumptuous breakfast? It’s all for a good cause.

The second annual Penetangear Yoga Expo will be held in Kincardine from Aug. 12 to 19. The event was such a success last year that organizer Darrel Perry has doubled the program and all proceeds will go to benefit the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation.

“I hear over and over again that our hospital needs help,” Perry told The Independent on Friday.

The yoga combines fun, fitness, healthy eating and wellness classes. Registration into the classes is by donation.

“The whole idea of the event is to promote yoga in the area and also to get people exposed to it and to the lake and community,” Perry said. “This is about promoting a healthy lifestyle and all that Kincardine has to offer.”

Prana yoga ambassador Eric Cunliffe will once again lead the yoga classes, which will take place on the north pier Aug. 12 and 19 at 7 a.m. The class on Aug. 12 will be followed by a breakfast on the pier catered by Bean’s Bistro and the breakfast after the Aug. 19 class will be provided by Fine Fettle and Green Willow Kitchen.

Last year, the single yoga class drew 48 people.

“It’s a great event, just to be out on the pier,” Perry said. “It’s such a picturesque setting – it’s early morning, the sun’s just coming up. It’s fabulous.”

On Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lisa Thurman of Circle of the Sun Healing Room will hold an Essential Oils 101 workshop where participants can learn about how to properly use essential oils, including a DEET-free insect repellant. That class will be held at Penetangear on Queen Street.

For more information or to register, call 519-396-7791.