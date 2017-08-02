Section: Sports Sports

A Sunday morning catch put Tracey Jackman on top of the leaderboard at the 34th annual Chantry Chinook Classic Fishing Derby.

The Port Elgin woman reeled in an 18.14-pound Chinook Salmon Sunday morning to overtake Gregory Contois for top fish. Contois, also from Port Elgin, didn't get to enjoy much of a lead at the top. His catch on Saturday held the lead for less than 24 hours.

Interestingly enough, there was not one angler from Kincardine on the derby leaderboard as of Monday afternoon.

The trout division is another story, however. Derek Griffiths and Ernest Ackert, both of Kincardine, are in the top five. Griffiths sits in third place with an 18-pound Lake Trout, while Ackert is in fourth for his 17.75-pound Laker.

Leading the trout division was Mike Weber of Waterloo. He brought in a 20.27-pound Lake Trout into the Kincardine weigh station Saturday morning.

The Chantry Chinook Classic Fishing Derby, the largest fishing derby in Lake Huron, continues until Aug. 13. There is a $15,000 prize for the derby's top salmon and another $7,500 waiting for the top trout winner, as well as thousands of dollars worth of others prizes up for grabs.

This week at the derby, today (Wednesday) is one of two Seniors Days. Next Wednesday will also be a Seniors Day. A second Ladies Day is set for Aug. 6, while Kids Day will be Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at each weigh station.

*Update: Dan Peppin of Port Elgin now leads the Chantry Chinook Classic with a 21.32-pound Chinook Salmon brought in to the Port Elgin weigh station Monday morning. There is also a new leader in the Trout Division - Mike Weber of Waterloo now leads with a 20.27-pound lake trout weighed in at the Kincardine weigh station.