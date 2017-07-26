Section: Sports Sports

By Barb McKay

Kincardine’s Special Olympics athletes returned from this year’s Provincial Summer Games with plenty of confidence and hardware.

Robert McCourt of the Power Workers’ Union presents a cheque for $1,000 to the Kincardine Special Olympics team. Joy Laidler accepted the cheque on behalf of the team. The local team recently returned from the Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games. (Barb McKay photo)

The track and field team brought home a combined total of 24 medals from the games, which were held in Peel Region from July 13 to 16. Jackie McDonald placed first in the shot put, standing long jump and 4 x 100-metre relay events and third in the 100-metre run. Jessica Belyea placed first in the standing long jump, 4 x 400-metre relay and 4 x 100-metre relay events, third in shot put and fifth in the 100-metre run. Bethany Collins placed first in the standing long jump, second in the 1,500-metre run and third in both the 800-metre run and the 4 x 100-metre relay.

Allan Moore placed first in the 100-metre and 200-metre runs, first in the 4 x 400-metre relay and second in the standing long jump and shot put events. Marianne Stewart placed first in the 200-metre run and standing long jump, second in the 4 x 400-metre relay, third in the 4 x 100-metre relay and fifth in shot put and the 400-metre run.

McDonald said these are the most medals she has picked up at the Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games. She was unaware that she had placed third in the 100-metre run and was at the back of a tent when her name was called. Receiving her medal was a memorable experience; by the time she pushed through the crowd to reach the podium the other awards had been presented and she was the centre of attention alone on the podium.

Coach Angela Taylor said this is the largest group of athletes that she has taken to the Provincial Summer Games. The Kincardine team fared extremely well. In total, 749 athletes competed in this year’s games.

Taylor said she is proud of the team and noted that Belyea, who earned four medals, competed for the first time provincially.

“This is one of the best things I’ve ever done. It’s very rewarding for me and all the athletes. It is my pleasure to do this.”

For full results, visit www.specialolympics2017games.com.