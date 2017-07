Section: News News

From left, the two-person teams of Belle Wilson, ShantalStade, Ruby Hall-Elwood and Calla MacTavish use antique beaters to make fluffy egg whites at the Walker House on Saturday morning. The endeavour was one of many challenges throughout the community during the Kincardine Amazing Race in support of the Stonehaven Community Park project. For the full story, don't miss this week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent. (Barb McKay photo)