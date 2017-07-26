Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Martin Ward discovered his inner child as he sprinted from instrument to instrument in Kincardine’s new music park, enjoying the harmonic sounds each one produced as he tapped them.

Rotary Club District Governor Martin Ward and wife Mary Ruston enjoy the instruments at the new Kincardine Rotary Music Park. (Barb McKay photo)

The governor of Rotary Club District 6330 was in Kincardine last Tuesday for the official opening of the Rotary Music Park. Ward said he was intrigued when he first heard about the Kincardine Rotary Club project and was unsure of what to expect. But when he arrived at the park across from the Kincardine harbour he was pleased with what he saw.

“Now that I’ve seen it I think it’s a fabulous idea,” he said.

The idea to construct a music park came from Kincardine Rotarian John Hill who saw a similar park last year in Wales.

“I was on holiday in Britain visiting my sister and she took me to this park,” he said. “They had musical instruments and they were popular with the kids. Parents joined in and grandparents joined in and I thought, ‘this is a wonderful idea. Anyone can use it.’ Many playgrounds are made for active kids but in music parks everyone can participate.”

Members of the Kincardine Rotary Club embraced the idea and decided to take it on as a project to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday, as well as the Rotary Foundation’s 100th anniversary. The club received approval from the Municipality of Kincardine council in the spring and fundraised to purchase the instruments.

The sculptural instruments are winterized so they can remain in the park year-round. Hill said the instruments blend with each other for a pleasant sound when they are played together. The park has already become a popular spot with families and day care groups.

“It’s soothing,” he said. “It’s not too loud or overwhelming.”

The project has received plenty of community support. Bruce Power sponsored the park, John Sweeney Concrete poured the concrete at no charge and Leader Resources put the instruments together at no charge.

“On behalf of all the clubs in our district and Rotary International, congratulations,” said Ward.