Bluewater Summer Playhouse (BSP) is marking Canada’s 150th birthday with a tribute to Canadian music.

Canadian Rock - Canadian XSPortsfeatures Canadian hits known and loved by all ages here at home and around the world. The Canadian XSports band performs with a theme of Canada’s beloved national pastime – hockey – and promises novel performances that are full of energy with incredible stage presence. The show will run Aug. 2 and 3.

This season’s BSP productions have been selling out fast and a highly anticipated two-day production Green River Revival, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival, has already sold out.

Tickets are available in person at the Bluewater Summer Playhouse box office located in the Kincardine Centre for the Arts at 707 Queen Street or by calling 519-396-5722. Select tables are also available for purchase online at www.bluewatersummerplayhouse.com.