It was a wonderful, music-filled weekend in Kincardine as the Bruce Telecom Lighthouse Blues Festival took over downtown. Large crowds enjoyed four different stages in downtown Kincardine Saturday afternoon, in addition to the usual headlining acts. Here, Kincardine's own John Graham performs on the Enbridge Youth Stage. For a full page of colour photos from this years Blues Festival, don't miss this week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent. (Josh Howald photo)