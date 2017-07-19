Additional announcement for Kincardine hospital expected soon

Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The Ontario government has provided the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) with an exceptional circumstance project grant of $2.3 million to complete upgrades at its four hospitals – primarily in Kincardine.

SBGHC President and CEO Paul Rosebush told The Independent on Monday that the funding is needed to complete a project at the Kincardine hospital that was started last year. That involves significant infrastructure upgrades, including new boilers, generators and a new chiller to run the air conditioning.

The health centre received a $3 million grant last year to replace the aging equipment, but when other costs, including engineering and installation, were factored in the project came in over budget.

“We went back to the ministry (of Health and Long-Term Care) and said this project is essential and we will be facing a serious shortfall,” Rosebush said.

The province recognized the need, he said, and that led to last week’s announcement. Of the $2.3 million, $1.5 million will go to the Kincardine hospital project, mainly for installation. The work is expected to be complete by December.

“Then we will have new infrastructure that will keep the hospital going for the next 25 years,” Rosebush said.

In addition, the SBGHC is expecting a further announcement in the next few weeks regarding the Kincardine hospital redevelopment project. Last year, the health centre submitted a technical building assessment and designated substance and hazardous waste study to the ministry of health and long-term care’s capital planning branch in order for the province to consider the $10 million hospital project. In February, the ministry indicated that it had no further questions regarding the redevelopment.