By Barb McKay

The municipality is ready to get started with upgrades to the Connaught Park pumping station, trunk sewer and force main.

During its meeting on July 5, Kincardine council agreed to use funds from one of its sewer reserves to cover a budget shortfall for the project. Upgrades are needed to the pumping station and main sewer line in order to accommodate new development, particularly the West Ridge on the Lake subdivision.

The municipality learned recently that it will only receive a portion of the funding it applied for and needed to make up the difference.

“The good news is that we were successful with the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, but were unsuccessful with the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund top-up grant application,” Public Works Director Adam Weishar told council.

The project is estimated to cost $4.185 million to complete, including approximately $3.5 million for the pumping station upgrades, trunk main and force main and $625,000 for watermain work on Golf Course Trail and Broadway Street and Shevchenko Boulevard reconstruction.

The municipality has received a $782,408 CWWF grant, but did not receive the $1.35 million OCIF grant it was hoping for. With only $389,000 available in the development charges fund, staff recommended transferring $1 million from a sewer reserve fund in order to move the project forward. Treasurer Roxana Baumann proposed a 10-year repayment plan, with an expected interest rate of 1.1 per cent, which would work out to $100,000 to $110,000 over the repayment timeline.

Staff noted that draft plans for the West Ridge on the Lake subdivision indicate that costs could be recovered through development charges over a decade.