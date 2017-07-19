Section: News News

When Eric Howald was editor of The Kincardine Independent, his weekly column on Page 6 was what most readers turned to first.

Eric Howald with his book, available at The Kincardine Independent and Fincher's. (Josh Howald photo)

Now people have the opportunity to read a book of some of his early columns.

Houndini, turkeys and the small town editor goes on sale this week at The Independent and Fincher’s in downtown Kincardine.

Howald has selected some of his favourites that appeared in the paper from 1975 to 1995.

“With 1,000 columns to choose from, it was a daunting task. I believe people will enjoy them. Readers will get a little history of the area, a look at the life of an editor, politics, a little nonsense and some may even read their names,” says Howald.

“Kincardine was a lot smaller 40 years ago. You can see that in some of the subject matter – it wouldn’t make today’s newspapers.”

Howald started The Independent in 1975, selling it in 2011 to London Publishing. He remained as editor until 2014 when he retired.

“I loved the newspaper business and found it difficult to leave,” he says.

This is the third book his company has put out over the years. Kincardine - Glimpses of the Past was published in 1980 and Marching Into History – 100 Years of the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band by Joanne Miltenburg in 2007.

Houdini, turkeys and the small town editor goes on sale this Thursday at Finchers and The Independent. Cost is $15 plus tax, which is $15.75.

There will be a book signing at The Independent this Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Books at The Independent must be paid for by cash or cheque.

If you live out of the area, you can receive a copy by mail by sending your address along with a cheque for $20 to: Eric Howald, 840A Queen Street, Kincardine, Ontario, N2Z 2Y2.