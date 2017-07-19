Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The Municipality of Kincardine will apply for a grant for sorely-needed accessibility improvements to the Davidson Centre pool.

Councillor Maureen Couture, who sits as a council representative on the Kincardine Accessibility Advisory Committee, presented a motion to council during its meeting last Wednesday to seek funding through the federal Enabling Accessibility Grant - Community Accessibility Stream. The grant would go towards a new pool lift and renovations to the family change room.

The pool lift at the pool does not work, which means anyone with mobility issues is not able to use the pool. The family change room, in particular the adult change table, is in serious need of renovations. The room needs new flooring and accessibility upgrades to the washrooms and showers.

The Municipality applied for a Rick Hanson Barrier Buster Grant earlier this year to cover the cost of a new pool lift and some of the renovations needed to the family change room, but was unsuccessful. The total cost of the proposed equipment replacements and renovations is estimated at $63,320. Couture said she would like to see all the work done at once, but there are priorities.

“It has been many, many years that we’ve had these problems with the change table and lift, so if we could at least do those,” she said.

The Enabling Accessibility Grant - Community Accessibility Stream would cover 65 per cent of the cost of the project, leaving the municipality to cover 35 per cent - $21,462. The application deadline is July 26.