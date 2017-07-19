Section: News News

By Barb McKay

On any given day there is a flurry of activity inside what will soon become the Grey Matter Beer Company.

The large glass windows of the building that fronts onto Queen Street at the south end of Kincardine’s downtown allows curious passersby and those eager for the business to open to monitor its progress. Michael Hueftlein, former brewmaster at Neustadt Springs Brewery, is opening the business with fellow brewmasterMeag Durkin. The brewery will have a unique design with the tops of the beer tanks coming through the floor up from the basement into the tasting area. There will be a patio at the back, overlooking Lake Huron.

Hueflein told The Independent last week that work is progressing well.

“Equipment continues to arrive, and in the next six weeks a lot more changes should be visible. We have hired a group of great local contractors to replace the store front windows, install an overhead door looking out over the marina and hook up the electrical and plumbing. Once that is done the drywall will be installed and our equipment will be put in place.”

During the Municipality of Kincardine council meeting on July 12, council approved an application for a large sign on the front of the building. If all goes to plan, Heuflein said, Grey Matter Beer Company will be ready to open before the end of the year.