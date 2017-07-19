Section: News News

Police said a large quantity of stolen property was recovered July 7 when a search warrant was executed at a Victoria St. property in Bruce Twp.

Members of the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit and the South-Bruce OPP executed the warrant, and as a result, recovered all kinds of stolen property.

A 41-year-old Bruce Twp. man was charged with a dozen counts of fraud under $5,000, break and enter and failure to comply with recognizance.

A 33-year-old woman from Bruce Twp. was also charged with 12 counts of fraud under $5,000, break and enter and failure to comply with recognizance.

Both were held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for July 8.