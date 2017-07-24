Section: News News

A 20-year-old man from Wingham was caught red-handed trying to break into the Royal Canadian Legion in Ripley early last Wednesday morning.

At 3:53 a.m., a South-Bruce OPP officer on patrol in the village of Ripley noticed broken glass on the sidewalk outside the Royal Canadian Legion on Jessie St. Upon further investigation, the officer spotted a person inside the building wearing a mask and camouflage clothing. Officers located the suspect hiding in a storage room area of the Legion. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Walkerton OPP detachment.

The man was charged with break and enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence, as well as possession of methamphetamine. He was held in custody for a bail hearing set for July 12. He was to appear before the courts in a video remand that had been scheduled for Monday (July 17).