By Barb McKay

MoneySense has named Kincardine one of Canada’s Best Places to Live.

The Canadian finance website released its 2017 list last week of the top 417 communities in the country to call home. Kincardine was ranked 28th on the list and neighbouring Saugeen Shores was ranked 17th. Ottawa was once again declared number one.

In creating its annual list of top communities to live in, MoneySense considers prosperity, affordability, weather and how communities rate for raising children and retiring. It also considers if a community is a welcoming environment for new Canadians.

Kincardine Tourism Co-ordinator Kelly McDonald said the municipality is thrilled to be considered one of the top towns not only in Ontario but in Canada as well. On MoneySense’s list of the Ontario’s Best Places to Live, Kincardine ranked ninth.

“In my role, I’m fortunate to be able to speak to potential new residents on a regular basis as they seek information about relocating, so this list and the criteria behind, will certainly help substantiate the information we’re providing,” she said. “I think those of us that are already lucky enough to live or visit here know how true this list really is, and we’re excited for those that may have been considering a look at this area to come and check us out and see all that we have to offer.”