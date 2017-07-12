Section: News News

By Barb McKay

After just one day on the job the Municipality of Kincardine’s new Chief Administrative Officer, Sharon Chambers, was already getting immersed in her role by attending her first council meeting.

Chambers, who came to Kincardine after serving as CAO for North Huron, officially started her new job last Tuesday. She takes over from Murray Clarke, who retired at the end of June.

Mayor Anne Eadie welcomed Chambers to the municipality before the council meeting got underway. She pointed out that the new CAO has experience working in municipal government for two rural municipalities and said she is looking forward to her experience and enthusiasm. Chambers has 24 years of experience working in multiple municipal departments.

“I want to thank council for giving me this opportunity to be your CAO,” Chambers said, “and for the warm welcome from staff who are getting me up to speed on the many projects we’ll be working on.”

Chambers, who is from Teeswater, said she is happy to be back in Bruce County and will spend this week touring the municipality and the various facilities.