Section: News News

A 31-year-old man from Huron Twp. is facing a number of charges after police stopped a black Ford pick-up truck on Charles St. in Kincardine July 4.

At 7:42 p.m., a South-Bruce OPP officer stopped the pick-up truck on Charles St. The driver refused to co-operate, and had been drinking.

Eventually, the man was charged with impaired operation, refusing a breath sample, obstructing a peace officer, driving with no ignition interlock, driving with no insurance, driving with no valid permit and driving with liquor readily available.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9 to answer to the charges.