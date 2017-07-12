Section: Sports Sports

By Barb McKay

A contract has been awarded for repairs to the Kincardine tennis courts.

During its meeting last Wednesday, the Municipality of Kincardine council agreed to award the project tender to Multiple Enterprises Inc. of Chesley, which submitted the lowest bid of $80,309. Three companies bid on the project, which has a budget of $130,000.

The municipality also plans to take four core samples of the sink hole in the courts this month and expects to have the results before the work on the courts is complete.

*New washrooms will be built at the Kincardine marina.

Jim Cooper of the Kincardine Yacht Club was at last week’s council meeting and explained that after the club completed the retaining wall project last year it had planned to build a new office and washrooms. However, there is not enough money in the budget to complete both projects, so the club has downsized its plan and will replace the washrooms that are next to the main office.

The yacht club has already been in contact with Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority about the project and has a proposal for a floor plan and building design. The club requested approval from council to use $10,000 out of the yacht club reserve fund to have B.M. Ross and Associates complete engineered drawings.

“I don’t know if anyone has been to the washrooms at the marina, but they need to be replaced,” said Councillor Andrew White.

Cooper said the current washrooms were built in the 1950s. Council approved the request.

*A pedestrian bridge that connects South, William and Princes streets will undergo repairs this summer.

Council awarded the contract to Theo Vandenberk Construction Ltd. after it submitted the lowest bid of four companies ($55,825) to do the work.

“They recently did some work we were pleased with, as well as our engineers in the past,” said Public Works Director Adam Weishar.

He added that the pedestrian bridge is heavily used by students at Kincardine and District Secondary School so the plan is to complete the work by Sept. 1.

*A monument will be erected on a municipal property on Concession 12 where a one-room school house (SS No. 14 School) once stood.

The Bruce Township Historical Society requested permission to put up the monument during last Wednesday’s council meeting. Councillor Gord Campbell asked why a monument was being placed for that particular school. Members of the historical society responded that it is the only one-room school in the former township that was completely torn down.

The school, records show, was built in 1873 and rebuilt in 1899. The school closed in 1955.