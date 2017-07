Section: News News

Thousands of people turned out for Saturday`s Canada Day celebrations at the flagpole at the foot of Harbour St. in Kincardine. The crowd was thrilled to hear a few stories from Paul Henderson, who was born in Kincardine. For a full page of colour photos from Canada Day in Kincardine, don`t miss this week`s print edition of The Kincardine Independent. (Josh Howald photo)