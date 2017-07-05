Section: News News

The Bruce Power summer programming started July 1 and features live theatre performances and daily service this summer. Note that the centre is closed for statutory holidays on July 3 and Aug. 7.

“We are very excited about opening Sundays and adding more tours and our live theatre performance to the summer program at the Visitors’ Centre,” said Chris Mercanti, Section Manager, Community and Indigenous Relations. “Our development students have written a fun and educational show about nuclear power, and it complements the interactive displays throughout the Visitors’ Centre and the Bus Tour Program.”

Due to popular demand, Bruce Power has expanded the hours of its Visitors’ Centre (west of Highway 21 on Bruce Road 20) to include Sundays, and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bus tours leave at 1 and 2 p.m. You must pre-register for a tour online at http://www.brucepower.com/bustours or call 519-361-7777. (Valid ID must be presented prior to the tour and an adult must be present to vouch for the identity of children under 18.)

Theatre productions occur Wednesdays and Fridays at noon (and select weekends July 1, 2 and 16, Aug. 19 and 20) featuring a 20-minute play “The Quest for the Perfect Science Fair Project” written by and starring Cassie Davidson and Robert Colquhoun. You do not have to take a bus tour to attend this production.