The Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) announced its latest round of principal and vice-principal placements on Friday.

Tanya Leppington will be the new principal at Ripley-Huron Community School. Leppington has been with Huron Heights Public School for 22 years as a teacher and, most recently, vice-principal. Ripley’s current principal Graham Martin has been appointed principal at Kincardine Township Tiverton Public School (KTTPS).

Colleen Maguire, principal at KTTPS, will be principal at Huron Heights Public School starting in September and Huron Heights’ interim principal Mary Martha Uttley-Shaw will serve as Administrator at Walkerton District Community School.