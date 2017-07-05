Section: News News

A 60-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police executed a search warrant last Wednesday at a property along Highway 21 in Kincardine Twp.

Members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau - Community Street Crimes Unit, West Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant. As a result, police seized cocaine, cannabis marijuana and hashish. The estimated, combined value of the seized controlled substances was $60,940. Police also seized offence-related property that consisted of trafficking paraphernalia, cash and prohibited weapons.

The Kincardine Twp. man was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing that had been set for June 28.