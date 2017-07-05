Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

For the first time ever, the Kincardine Women's Triathlon will take place the same weekend as the Kincardine Scottish Festival and Highland Games.

That means race day is this Saturday, July 8.

This is the 17th annual installment of the Kincardine Women's Triathlon. It's an extremely popular race on the triathlon circuit, and is once again sold out. The event was capped at 450 participants. The youngest athlete competing in this year's event is 16. The oldest competitor will be 71.

The sprint distance triathlon will feature a 375-metre swim, a 12 km cycle and a 3 km run. A duathlon also takes place, consisting of a 3 km run, 12 km bike ride followed by another 3 km run. There is also a team triathlon event that follows the same format, with each team member completing a separate component of the race.

Last year, the race became a duathlon when conditions on Lake Huron did not co-operate. It was just the second time in 17 years that the swim portion of the event had to be cancelled. The lake must be at least 13 degrees celsius for the swim to happen.

Athletes will register at Station Beach Saturday morning and the first wave of competitors will hit Lake Huron at 9 a.m., provided lake conditions allow for the swim. The athletes will start the race in a staggered start, grouped by age.

The race will close Huron Terrace from the harbour to Albert St. South, Penetangore Row from Albert St. South to Bruce Ave., Bruce Ave. to Goderich St. and all of Goderich St. from the boardwalk to Boiler Beach Road as well as Boiler Beach Road South to Concession 10 at Bruce Beach from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Traffic in and out of the harbour will be restricted from 6 a.m. until about 1 p.m.

Last year, Kingston's Elizabeth Bruce was the overall winner. Kincardine's Sophie Hotchkiss was second overall. Nicole O'Hagan of Uxbridge was first in the duathlon, while Jessica Catto of Kincardine was second in the duathlon.

The race will once again be preceded by a Healthy Lifestyle and Fitness Expo Friday evening at the Kincardine harbour. The expo will be comprised of an early registration/race kit pick-up for triathlon entrants from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., as well as booths featuring merchandise like sportswear, cycling and healthy living products. The expo is open to the public and will run until 8 p.m.

The Kincardine Women's Triathlon is completely run by volunteers. Close to 100 volunteers will be in action Saturday to ensure everything runs smoothly. Kim Westbrook is once again the race director for the Kincardine Triathlon Club.

Proceeds from this year's event will go to Community Living Kincardine and District.

The event is a sanctioned race by Triathlon Ontario, and full results from the race will be posted at www.chiptimeresults.com. Don't miss coverage of the race in next week's edition of The Kincardine Independent as well.

The Kincardine Women's Triathlon is made possible by the support of numerous sponsors, including platinum level sponsors Bruce Power, the Society of Energy Professionals, Piller's, Kind Healthy Snacks, Martin's Bicycle Shop and Magnum Total Fitness. For more information on this year's race, visit the website online at www.kincardinetriathlon.com or e-mail Westbrook at KincardineTriathlon@gmail.com.