By Josh Howald

Considering the competition, the Kincardine Cubs were more than happy with a split Sunday at the 7th annual Mike McLelland Memorial Classic.

There was no shortage of base runners during Kincardine`s win over New Lowell. (Josh Howald photo)

For this year's event, the Cubs brought in a couple of competitive baseball teams from different leagues in Ontario. Kincardine has run into the Sarnia Braves and the New Lowell Knights at previous Ontario Baseball Association provincial championship tournaments, and extended an invite to the two teams to participate in Sunday's event.

The Classic always draws a solid crowd to Connaught Park, and this year was no exception. Beautiful weather didn't hurt attendance at three exhibition games between the clubs.

The day kicked off with a game between the Cubs and the Braves. Sarnia came into the game with a perfect 11-0 record in the Southwestern Senior Baseball League this season. It became evident early that the Braves' perfect record is no fluke. Sarnia jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in this game and never looked back. The final was 15-2 for the Braves.

The Braves then had their way with the New Lowell Knights of the North Dufferin Baseball League to leave Connaught Park with a 2-0 record on the day.

The Cubs then took on New Lowell in the final ball game of the day on Tout Field.

The teams traded runs in the first and second innings, and chipped away at each other in the early going. However, the Cubs soon broke this game wide open with a huge fourth inning. The mercy rule was invoked after the fifth inning of the game with Kincardine holding a 14-1 lead.

Despite a couple of one-sided games, all of the players and fans seemed pleased with a great day of baseball at Connaught Park.

The Cubs will now return to regular season action in the Midwestern Ontario Senior Baseball League. Kincardine is currently second overall in the MOSBL with a 7-1 record. This Saturday Kincardine will travel to Komoka to take on the London Area Angels.

On Sunday, Kincardine will play a pair at home. The Lucan Irish Nine will be at Connaught Park for a 1 p.m. start, and first place Listowel will visit the Cubs in a 4:30 p.m. affair.