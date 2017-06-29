Section: News News

By Josh Howald

You have to go all-out for a 150th birthday party.

There will be no shortage of things to see and do in Kincardine on Canada Day, this Saturday.

It starts at the hospital hill with hockey legend Paul Henderson and ends with a bang - actually with several bangs - with a Canada Day 150 spectacular fireworks display over Lake Huron.

And there are plenty of fun activities planned for people of all ages in between.

Paul Henderson, who scored the game-winning goal for Canada in the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union, will be Kincardine's special guest for Canada Day. He will be honoured with a plaque dedication at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Kincardine hospital hill.

The Canada Day parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at Quinn Plaza and move down Queen Street before turning down Harbour Street to the flagpole at the base of Harbour St. near the lake. Following the parade, the Canada Day celebrations will be kicked off with special ceremonies, which will include a speech from Henderson and other dignitaries prior to the flag-raising ceremony.

Starting at noon, Macpherson Park will be converted into the OPG Family Fun Zone. While there are always activities planned for the park on Canada Day, this year they have been expanded in honour of our 150th anniversary. This year you can expect to find children's carnival games, a Nerf wars combat zone, the Isabella Hoops Show, presentations from the Bervie Zoological Park, a performance by the Kincardine Community Singers, inflatable bouncers and other entertainment.

With Canada Day falling on a Saturday this year, the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band will draw a huge crowd for its weekly march down Queen Street. That begins at 8 p.m., as it does every week.

Finally, the day will go out with a spectacular fireworks showcase from the north pier at Kincardine Harbour. The fireworks display will be visible from any section of beach in the area. Organizers are asking the public to consider walking to the beach to help reduce traffic congestion.