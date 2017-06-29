Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The Municipality of Kincardine has been recognized by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) for its new leachate treatment facility.

AMO has selected Kincardine as this year’s recipient of the Gas Tax Innovation Award for municipalities with a population of less than 15,000. The municipality decided in 2013 to build a leachate treatment facility at its waste management centre to deal with leachate – the water that comes in contact with landfill waste. Leachate had previously been trucked to the municipality’s wastewater treatment plant.

A study by consulting firm Conestoga Rovers determined that treating leachate onsite would be not only more cost effective but also more environmentally friendly by reducing emissions from trucking 45,000 litres of leachate each day. As such, the municipality decided to use its government gas tax funding to pay for the project.

The award will be presented to the Municipality of Kincardine during the 2017 AMO Annual Conference in Ottawa in August.

*Festival goers will be able to limit their time standing in line to purchase drink tickets at this year’s Kincardine Scottish Festival and Highland Games.

During last Wednesday’s meeting, council approved a request from the festival committee to allow patrons to purchase four drink tickets at once, an increase from the previous limit of two. Drink purchases will still be limited to two at a time.

*A monument to Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson will be erected at the Kincardine hospital – his place of birth.

But a motion for the Municipality of Kincardine to enter into an agreement with the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) to look after the monument did not get immediate approval from Kincardine council last week. Councillor Maureen Couture expressed concern about the proposed location in the island outside the hospital’s main doors.

“Tourists don’t go up to the hospital unless they are in need of medical care and I’m wondering if there is a better place for it,” she said, adding that perhaps it should be placed somewhere visitors and sports enthusiasts would be more apt to see it.

Councillor Laura Haight said she had no issue with it being located at the hospital, but was a little ill at ease with the idea of having a monument at all, given the fact that Henderson was raised in Lucknow. She said she wondered how Kincardinites would feel if Brockton claimed one of their local heroes just because that person was born at the Walkerton hospital.

Mayor Anne Eadie said the monument has to do with Henderson’s birth story, in which his mother was rushed by a horse-drawn carriage across Lake Huron to the Kincardine hospital, which is why the monument is being placed there.