Section: News News

A Municipality of Kincardine resident is out $15,000 after falling victim to a telephone scam on June 19.

At 9:36 a.m. last Monday, the South-Bruce OPP were told of the scam. A "Visa security call" was received to report credit card transaction concerns, and the ensuing "investigation" resulted in a significant financial loss - to the tune of $15,000.

Modern, tech-savvy scammers have the ability to create very convincing scams. They won't hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company in an effort to gain your trust and trick you into paying them.

Police remind people to always be cautious with unsolicited emails, phone calls, letters or visits to your door. Be certain who you are dealing with before considering sending money or sharing personal information.

To learn more about fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit them online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.