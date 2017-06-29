Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

The seventh annual Mike McLelland Memorial Cubs Classic is set for this Sunday, July 2, at Connaught Park in Kincardine.

Greg Stepaniak singles up the middle Sunday against London Area. (Josh Howald photo)

The Classic has taken on a variety of different formats over the years. This year's event will be a mini-tournament featuring some top notch opposition. Greg Stepaniak said that Sunday's action could feature some of the best baseball ever played at Connaught Park.

"There's a ton of work going into the Classic this year," said Stepaniak on Monday.

"Putting lots of work into the diamond - players have really bought in. Municipal staff is down (at Connaught Park Monday) helping us get the field ready. Anyone who is a fan of the game should be out to see this exhibition, we just expect some really high quality baseball this weekend."

Admission will be by donation, and the doors will open at noon on Sunday. The event is licensed once again this year, and the barbeques will be fired up providing the food. The proceeds are usually donated back to minor sports. The event raised money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation for several years before the McLelland family suggested the proceeds be spread around.

First up will be a game between the Cubs and the Sarnia Braves. The Braves are 11-0 in the Southwestern Senior Baseball League this season. First pitch is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Tout Field.

Sarnia will play back-to-back games on Sunday, taking on the New Lowell Knights at 4 p.m. on Tout Field.

The AAA Knights play in the North Dufferin Baseball League, where they are currently in third place overall with a 9-3 record.

New Lowell will then face the Cubs in a 7 p.m. start on Tout Field.

The Classic is always a season highlight for the Cubs. It is held in memory of former Cubs player and executive member Mike McLelland and is always well attended. In addition to the great atmosphere and on-field action, the Cubs will be raffling off an assortment of prizes - including Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors tickets.