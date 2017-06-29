Section: Sports Sports

By Barb McKay

After 10 years of asking and waiting, Kincardine’s soccer clubs’ wish for lighting at the Bruce Avenue soccer fields will finally be granted.

The Kincardine Adult Soccer association and Kincardine Minor Soccer have been vying for improvements to the fields since 2008. Minor soccer would like to see a canteen and washrooms constructed at the fields while the adult league has been asking for lighting to be installed to allow for later games, but neither request has found its way into the municipal budget.

During last Wednesday’s Municipality of Kincardine council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Karen Kieffer reported that a few months ago EMC Power Canada, which is located in Kincardine, approached the municipality about getting involved with a community project, and with the company’s electrical expertise, decided the lighting project at the soccer fields would be the best fit.

The project involves installing four light poles at the east field where the adult teams regularly play and is expected to cost $92,000, including materials and labour. Kieffer said EMC Power Canada has contacted suppliers for the light poles and obtained a very good price. The company, along with AREVA, will provide the labour in-kind and the equipment costs will be covered by donations, including funds raised by the adult soccer association. The only cst that may be outstanding is for a single phase service connection for the lights from Westario Power, at $8,390.

Kieffer said the municipality has sent a request to Westario Power asking if the company would consider donating the labour and materials for the new service connection, but has not received a reply yet. She asked if the request is not approved that the municipality pay for the connection out of a recreation reserve fund. She noted that ongoing hydro costs to run the lights will be included in the annual parks and recreation budget.

Councillor Randy Roppel asked whether the minor soccer association was contributing to the cost of the project. He said the funds that organization has raised should go towards washrooms and a canteen at the fields.

“Minor soccer is free to use their funds as they wish,” Kieffer said, adding that they are not obligated to contribute.

Mayor Anne Eadie said the lights will benefit both associations because it will free up field time earlier in the day for younger teams.

Councillor Linda McKee said she had received a phone call informing her that a request for the municipality to pay for concrete to install donated benches at the fields had been denied.

“If there isn’t money for that, how is there money for this?” she asked.

Kieffer said that the request had not been denied, rather that the municipality had asked the soccer club to provide a cost estimate for the concrete.

Council agreed to approve the lighting project for the Bruce Avenue soccer fields and free up money from the recreation reserve fund if needed for the hydro service connection. The lighting is expected to be up and running next spring.