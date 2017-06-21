Section: News News

By Pauline Kerr

The Tiverton Lions unveiled a plaque marking the planting of 18 trees in memory of 21 members of the community during Sunday’s Walk of Memories tree dedication ceremony.

The Walk of Memories offers families a special way to remember their loved ones with a beautiful, living memorial that will continue growing for years to come. This year’s ceremony honoured Davina Shafir, Sean L. Smith, Wilbert “Wib” Shewfelt, Fritz W. Larsen, Donald John Pettigrew, C. Mike Palmer, John Lenard Kempers, Muriel Gowanlock, Stuart and Irene Bradley, Frances Louise Argalis, Rylla Stewart, Bill Wittig, Catharine Ann Todd, G. Howard Ribey, George and James Hendry, Floyd Steen, Betty Estrick, and Robert “Bob” and Ida Bonnett.

The Walk of Memories begins at the west side of the sports complex, and takes walkers past several peaceful gardens and a lovely waterfall.

The Lions and municipality began the project in 1999 and the Walk opened in 2002.