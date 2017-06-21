Section: News News

Regardless of who you are, you're invited to be yourself this weekend in Kincardine.

The first ever Pride Parade in midwestern Ontario is set for this Saturday morning, June 24 and the first march of the season for the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band will go Saturday night.

The Pride Parade will start at 11 a.m. from Connaught Park in Kincardine and walk to Victoria Park at the south end of the downtown.

The inaugural event aims to affirm the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning/queer, two-spirited people (LGBTQ) and their supporters, allies and advocates through activities which promote and support awareness, inclusiveness and equality of diverse gender identities in the Municipality of Kincardine.

The Kincardine Scottish, meanwhile, will begin at 8 p.m. from Victoria Park and march to Quinn Plaza and back before performing a mini-concert in Victoria Park. This is the 69th season for Kincardine's Saturday night marches.