By Pauline Kerr

Huron-Kinloss council had the opportunity to look at and discuss changes coming from the province regarding planning.

Matt Farrell, chief building official for the municipality, presented a report that outlines the proposed changes and their impact.

The report stated that Bill 139, Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act, 2017 received first reading on May 31 and proposes major changes to both the Planning Act and Conservation Authorities Act. The legislation is still in its early stages.

Farrell’s report indicated the proposed changes, if implemented, would give more control to municipalities. One area where this would have a profound impact would be replacing the Ontario Municipal Board with a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, to provide faster and more affordable hearings.

The provincial legislation is still in the “comments” phase. Council did express interest in the possibility of a local tribunal, and if it is established, what the qualifications would be for the people sitting on it.