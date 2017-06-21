Section: News News

A 76-year-old from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh was killed in a single vehicle crash last week east of Dungannon.

Last Tuesday, shortly after 7 p.m., Huron County OPP officers, Huron County paramedics and the North Huron Fire Department responded to the crash scene on St. Augustine Line, just north of Dungannon Road.

Investigators determined the driver was heading south on St. Augustine Line when he lost control of a Ford F-150 pick-up truck and left the gravel road and rolled into the east ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side.

The driver was ejected when the vehicle rolled. William Showers was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place. Investigators from the West Region OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team responded to the scene to assist with the collision investigation.