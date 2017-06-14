Section: News News

Well-known Kincardine businessman Louis Kosmerly died suddenly last week while on holidays in Greece.

Kosmerly, the long-time owner and operator of Gilley's Feed Lot, was on a Mediterranean cruise with his wife Linda celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary when he died June 7. He was 67.

Kosmerly was well-known and popular with both Kincardine natives and visitors to town. An avid sports fan - baseball in particular - he sponsored numerous sporting events and teams over the years and was a staple of Kincardine's downtown business community.

He is survived by his wife Linda and two sons - Louis M. Kosmerly and Joey Kosmerly, both of Kincardine. Also by two brothers, John (Elaine) Kosmerly and Frank (Pat) Kosmerly, all of Kincardine.

The family will receive friends at Gilley's Feedlot in downtown Kincardine on Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 3 pm. to 8 p.m. Special remembrances will be held Saturday evening at 7 p.m., also at Gilley's.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation (Palliative Care) at www.kincardinefoundation.ca would be appreciated.