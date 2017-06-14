Section: News News

By Josh Howald

Kincardine will make a little bit of history on June 24.

Preparations for Bruce County’s inaugural Pride Parade have shifted into high gear. Organizers are anticipating a great day, and stressed that LGBTQ supporters can expect a full day of family fun in Kincardine.

Individuals, groups, employers and other organizations are invited to support the parade by entering decorated vehicles, floats, music or walking along. The family-friendly parade will begin to assemble at Connaught Park at 10 a.m. and leave for Victoria Park at 11 a.m. Entry is free. A social and music will follow. After, participants are encouraged to enjoy an afternoon at the beach followed by the second parade of the day - the Saturday night march by the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band.

The Pride Parade director, Fort Papalia says the response from the community has been nothing but positive.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and anticipation we are getting from the entire Kincardine community,” he said, “ residents, businesses, sponsors and media – pride decorations are going up in downtown Kincardine already!”

June is Pride Month, and the Kincardine Pride Committee has already met with supporters at a fundraising dinner hosted by Boston Pizza. The municipality has raised the Pride Flag for the first time ever at the municipal administration offices, and it will be raised later this month at the Kincardine branch of the Bruce County Public Library and at the Davidson Centre. The goal is to demonstrate the community is committed to inclusiveness, acceptance and welcoming of residents and visitors, regardless of gender identity.

You can find more information about the inaugural Pride Parade by finding the event on Facebook or by emailing kincardinepride@gmail.com. You can also find them on twitter@PrideKincardine.