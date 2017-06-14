Section: News News

By Josh Howald

Todd Walker's body was discovered in Lake Huron, near shore on Friday morning.

The discovery ended a 10-day search for the 37-year-old Kincardine man, who was last seen alive at 11:45 p.m., May 30.

Foul play is not suspected. Police added that the investigation is now complete.

The South-Bruce OPP issued a release early Friday afternoon that said Walker's body was found at 9:09 a.m. on a Kincardine beach. Cst. Kevin Martin said Monday that the discovery came north of the harbour between Durham and Broadway Streets. That would put the body somewhere in the vicinity of the pavilion.

Walker was last seen near his home at Russell Meadows on Campbell Ave. in Kincardine. Police acted quickly, but numerous searches failed to locate Walker, who was born and raised in Kincardine. Family and friends conducted their own searches, while the South-Bruce OPP took assistance from the tactical response team, Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, South-Bruce Marine Unit, OPP Aviation Unit, OPP divers and an OPP helicopter.

"We followed up all the tips we received as the search was active," said Martin in an e-mail Monday morning.

"This is what led us to certain locations."

Walker was a familiar face to many from his time employed at Sobeys, and more recently, No Frills. Several search efforts organized by friends and family drew dozens of people to the shoreline in an effort to help.

"I'm proud to say we have a great community that was very vested in helping to find Todd," said Martin. "I was impressed at how much the community did for the Walker family."

There was no official memorial services planned for Walker as of press time. Unconfirmed reports said that the family will hold a private memorial celebration of Walker's life.